Karan Johar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ridhi Dogra, Mouni Roy, Adivi Sesh Grace OTT India Fest

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023

From filmmaker Karan Johar and Vikramaditya Motwane, from trending actors Wamiqa Gabbi to Sayani Gupta, the biggest names of Indian OTT graced the red carpet of OTT India Fest

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Wamiqa has had a great 2023 with the success of Jubilee, Charlie Chopra and Khufiya

Ridhi Dogra has had a fulfilling year too with Asur 2, Jawan and Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Mouni Roy, who recently appeared in Sultan Of Delhi, made heads turn in black

Adivi Sesh of Major and Goodachari fame was also spotted

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in Dhak Dhak, arrived in electric blue which was the colour of Day 4 of Navratri

Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates arrived, looking super casual

Sayani Gupta of Four More Shots Please fame arrived, dressed in a beautiful nine yards saree

Maanvi Gagroo of Triplings and Four More Shots Please fame arrived in a black top with oversized shoulders

Kritika Kamra, who made a striking impression in Bambai Meri Jaan arrived at the event too

Sunny Hinduja of Sandeep Bhaiya and The Family Man fame, looked ramp-walk ready at the red carpet

Prateik Babbar exuded old school charm in a pullover over jeans

Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Shantanu Maheshwari looked charming in white shirt and ripped jeans

Amol Parashar sported navy blue co-ords paired with sleek white sneakers

Manjot Singh looked dapper in a grey ensemble set

Bhuvan Bam turned on his effortless charm at the red carpet

Jubilee creator Vikramaditya Motwane arrived in his staple look

Aparshakti Khurrana, who was last seen in Jubilee arrived in a khaki ensemble set

Pretty Shriya Saran twirls in her shiny noodle skirt paired with a white shirt

Nikita Dutta looked chic in an all-black ensemble

Mugdha Godse went festive and elegant in a sari

Shweta Tripathi Sharma looks pretty in crop-top and pants paired with a blazer jacket

The White Tiger and Guns and Gulaabs fame Adarsh Gourav looked dapper in his casual do

Thanks For Reading!

After Rolling Eyes, Vivek Agnihotri Crops Out Karan Johar From National Award Winners Photo
Find out More