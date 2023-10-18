Karan Johar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ridhi Dogra, Mouni Roy, Adivi Sesh Grace OTT India Fest

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023
From filmmaker Karan Johar and Vikramaditya Motwane, from trending actors Wamiqa Gabbi to Sayani Gupta, the biggest names of Indian OTT graced the red carpet of OTT India Fest
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Wamiqa has had a great 2023 with the success of Jubilee, Charlie Chopra and Khufiya
Ridhi Dogra has had a fulfilling year too with Asur 2, Jawan and Mumbai Diaries Season 2
Mouni Roy, who recently appeared in Sultan Of Delhi, made heads turn in black
Adivi Sesh of Major and Goodachari fame was also spotted
Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in Dhak Dhak, arrived in electric blue which was the colour of Day 4 of Navratri
Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates arrived, looking super casual
Sayani Gupta of Four More Shots Please fame arrived, dressed in a beautiful nine yards saree
Maanvi Gagroo of Triplings and Four More Shots Please fame arrived in a black top with oversized shoulders
Kritika Kamra, who made a striking impression in Bambai Meri Jaan arrived at the event too
Sunny Hinduja of Sandeep Bhaiya and The Family Man fame, looked ramp-walk ready at the red carpet
Prateik Babbar exuded old school charm in a pullover over jeans
Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Shantanu Maheshwari looked charming in white shirt and ripped jeans
Amol Parashar sported navy blue co-ords paired with sleek white sneakers
Manjot Singh looked dapper in a grey ensemble set
Bhuvan Bam turned on his effortless charm at the red carpet
Jubilee creator Vikramaditya Motwane arrived in his staple look
Aparshakti Khurrana, who was last seen in Jubilee arrived in a khaki ensemble set
Pretty Shriya Saran twirls in her shiny noodle skirt paired with a white shirt
Nikita Dutta looked chic in an all-black ensemble
Mugdha Godse went festive and elegant in a sari
Shweta Tripathi Sharma looks pretty in crop-top and pants paired with a blazer jacket
The White Tiger and Guns and Gulaabs fame Adarsh Gourav looked dapper in his casual do
