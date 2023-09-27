Karan Johar, RajKummar-Patralekhaa & Others Seek Bappa's Blessings At T-Series Office

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
Several Bollywood celebrities visited Bhushan Kumar's T-Series office in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings on September 27
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Filmmaker Karan Johar offered prayers and posed with Bappa's idol
Actress Nikita Dutta arrived in a gorgeous yellow saree to seek blessings
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker arrived with his wife Sunita
Adipurush director Om Raut, who is a Lord Ganesha devotee, was spotted in grey kurta
Dhak Dhak actress Sanjana Sanghi looked beautiful in a red ethnic outfit
Shraddha Kapoor opted for a simple yellow dress. She was all smiles as she posed for paps with folded hands
Rakul Preet Singh also wore a yellow dress. She kept her look simple and tied her hair
Singers and musical composers Sachet and Parampara also arrived to seek blessings
While RajKummar Rao wore a red kurta, Patralekhaa opted for a purple floral outfit
Sidharth Malhotra kept his look simple. He wore white shirt and black pant as he arrived to offer prayers to Bappa
Actor Suniel Shetty also took part in the famous T-series Ganpati celebration
Actress Sharvari Wagh wore a gorgeous yellow floral saree
Actor Sunny Kaushal was seen praying to Bappa. He also opted for a yellow kurta
Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make his acting comeback, arrived to seek blessings
Aditya Roy Kapur wore a short white kurta as he stepped out to offer prayers
Thanks For Reading!