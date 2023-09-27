Karan Johar, RajKummar-Patralekhaa & Others Seek Bappa's Blessings At T-Series Office

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023

Several Bollywood celebrities visited Bhushan Kumar's T-Series office in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings on September 27

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Karan Johar offered prayers and posed with Bappa's idol

Actress Nikita Dutta arrived in a gorgeous yellow saree to seek blessings

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker arrived with his wife Sunita

Adipurush director Om Raut, who is a Lord Ganesha devotee, was spotted in grey kurta

Dhak Dhak actress Sanjana Sanghi looked beautiful in a red ethnic outfit

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a simple yellow dress. She was all smiles as she posed for paps with folded hands

Rakul Preet Singh also wore a yellow dress. She kept her look simple and tied her hair

Singers and musical composers Sachet and Parampara also arrived to seek blessings

While RajKummar Rao wore a red kurta, Patralekhaa opted for a purple floral outfit

Sidharth Malhotra kept his look simple. He wore white shirt and black pant as he arrived to offer prayers to Bappa

Actor Suniel Shetty also took part in the famous T-series Ganpati celebration

Actress Sharvari Wagh wore a gorgeous yellow floral saree

Actor Sunny Kaushal was seen praying to Bappa. He also opted for a yellow kurta

Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make his acting comeback, arrived to seek blessings

Aditya Roy Kapur wore a short white kurta as he stepped out to offer prayers

Thanks For Reading!

Randhir Kapoor Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja On Wheelchair
Find out More