Karan Johar Meets Bombshell Actress Charlize Theron At An Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
On November 4, filmmaker Karan Johar met Hollywood actress Charlize Theron for a summit.
Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Karan Johar wrote, "Had the pleasure and privilege of being in conversation with the absolutely lovely and stunning @charlizeafrica …. At the #htleadershipsummit She was so eloquent, warm and so compassionate."
For the event, Karan Johar was styled by Eka Lakhani and he looked sharp in a black suit.
Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released in 1998.
Karan Johar has directed hit movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student of the Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others.
Karan Johar recently returned with the eighth season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan.
Karan Johar's recent directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was a hit. It emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.