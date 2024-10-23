Kangana Ranaut's Rajasthan Vacation Is All About Exploring History & Family Bonding

By: Ria Sharma | October 23, 2024

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying a vacation with her family members in Rajasthan. The actress recently took to social media to give a glimpse of her vacation

For her day out, Kangana opted for a saree as she highlighted the culture, and traditional style of the state

Along with an off-white saree, Kangana wore a red blouse featuring gota patti work, also known as 'zardozi' or 'Lappe ka Kaam'

The actress-turned-politician completed her look with a black handbag and sunglasses

In one of the photos, Kangana is seen enjoying traditional food items of Rajasthan with her brother

Kangana also enjoyed a sightseeing trip during the vacation. The actress' family members were also decked up in traditional outfits

In another photo, Kangana is seen posing against a painted wall depicting a Rajasthani mural. The mural features an intricately designed elephant with a rider in a royal attire

Along with the photos, she wrote, "Our children are named after great warriors, I love to explore history of Bharat and its hot blooded great Kshatriya warriors. Also nice to have a family vacation in our favourite place Rajasthan"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her controversial film Emergency

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash: Janhvi Kapoor Keeps Shikhar Pahariya Close, Sidharth-Kiara...
Find out More