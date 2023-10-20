Kangana Ranaut's Brother Aksht Blessed With Baby Boy, Names Him Ashwatthama

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2023
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht and his wife Ritu were blessed with a baby boy on Friday.
Kangana took to her social media accounts and shared heartwarming pictures of their family at the hospital with the little one.
Seeking blessings for the little one Kangana wrote, "Today on this auspicious day, our family has been blessed with a child, my brother Akshat Ranaut and his wife Ritu Ranaut have been blessed with a son. We have named this bright and charming child Ashwatthama Ranaut."
In another post for her sister-in-law Ritu, the 'Dhaakad' actress shared, "My dear Ritu it’s been a delight to see you transform from a giggle girl to a sublime woman and now a gentle mother."
"All my love and blessings for this glorious chapter of your and Aksht’s life. Your happy family makes for a beautiful picture that makes my heart full in a way that I possibly can never describe in words. Love and blessings always," she added.
Back in July, Kangana shared adorable pictures of Ritu's Baby Shower/Godh Bharai ceremony.
For those unversed, Aksht and Ritu tied the knot in November 2020. It was an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.