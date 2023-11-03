Kangana Ranaut Visits Somnath Temple To Seek Blessings

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently visited Somnath Temple to seek blessings
The actress shared several pictures of herself and gave a glimpse of her visit to the temple on social media
The Tejas actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a green and pink ethnic dress
Kangana completed her look with heavy gold neckpiece and earrings
Kangana also revealed that she visited Ram temple and Shri Krishna Moksha Bhoomi in Somnath
Kangana called the day 'auspicious' and 'joyful' and also thanked the local staff and colleague for making her visit to the temples possible
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is busy with the promotions of her latest film Tejas which failed to impress the audience
Kangana will next be seen in films like Tanu Weds Manu 3, Emergency, and another one with Vijay Sethupathi
