Kangana Ranaut Performs Special Gantrala Puja For Nephew Ashwatthama

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
Kangana Ranaut and family organised the Gantrala Puja for the actress' nephew on Wednesday
Kangana shared the cutest photo of her nephew Ashwatthama on her social media handle
She explained that the Gantrala puja is hosted by a family on the 13th day of a baby's birth
Sharing a picture with her nephew, Kangana wrote, "Bless my child"
"Parents ko itna khush life mein kabhi nahi dekha," she added
"In Himachal we have a tradition of Gantrala, it’s a small Pooja hosted by the family on the thirteenth day of baby’s birth now Ashwatthama is free to go out of his house and meet people," the Tejas actress wrote
Ashwatthama is the son of Kangana's brother Aksht and his wife Ritu
Thanks For Reading!