Johnny Lever Birthday: 9 Interesting & Unknown Facts About The King Of Comedy

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Actor-comedian Johnny Lever will turn a year older on August 14. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about the 'King of Comedy'
Johnny Lever's real name is John Prakash Rao Janumala. He was born in Andhra Pradesh and brought up in Mumbai's Dharavi
In one of his interviews, the actor had said that he used to sell pens on the streets by mimicking famous Bollywood celebrities
Due to financial issues at home, he was forced to leave school when he was in Class 7
The actor-comedian used to perform for officials of Hindustan Unilever. Post that, he started using his stage name Johnny Lever
Late actor Sunil Dutt saw one of his shows and was quite impressed by his talent. Johnny Lever was offered his debut movie Dard Ka Rishta by him in 1982
In 2000, 25 of his films were released, including Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and others
According to media reports, he is a music aficionado and he loves listening to ghazals and soothing music
He was born in a Hindu family but he follows Christianity
Johnny Lever is one of the first stand-up comedians in India
