Jibraan Khan: Lesser-Known Facts About Ishq Vishk Rebound Star

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 21, 2024
Jibraan Khan made his big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, which was released in theaters today (June 21, 2024).
Jibraan Khan gained immense recognition after he played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Jibraan Khan is the son of actor Feroz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in the television series Mahabharat.
Jibraan Khan was choreographer Shiamak Davar's ex-student and a dance instructor.
Jibraan Khan worked as an assistant director on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, which relased in 2022.
Jibraan Khan has appeared in Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta as Govinda's and Sushmita Sen's son Chintu. He has also been a part of Anil Kapoor's Rishtey.
Jibraan Khan worked in the 2000 television series Vishnu Puran as a child artist, where he played the role of Dhruva.
