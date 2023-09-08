Jawan: SRK Showers Love On Fan Clubs Across India, Ask Them To Maintain Safety

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023

With Jawan marking the biggest box-office record globally with an opening of 130 crores, Shah Rukh Khan has scripted history. With the outpour of love from fans across India, the actor took to Twitter to thank everyone while also urging them to take care and be safe

In response to his Mumbai fan club, SRK tweeted and thanked the 'boys and girls for dancing and shouting', while sharing his happiness to have entertained everyone

SRK was joyous to know Punekars who did a roadshow for Jawan, were wearing helmets and maintaining traffic norms

Greeting fans from Jaipur, King Khan asked citizens to be happy and safe

The actor thanked Hyderabad for flaunting his paintings on their backs

Thanking his fandom in Bangalore, SRK appreciated the Garden city for their energetic dancing

Sharing love for fans in Nanded, SRK was happy to see the crowd dancing to the song Zinda Banda in a theatre

Khan thanked Gulbarga and expressed mutual happiness

Appreciating the youth of Solapur, the actor wished them happiness and health

Balasore showered love on SRK with cake-cutting and garlanding his cut-outs. The actor thanked them for their love and urged them to take families and watch the film

