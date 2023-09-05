Janmashtami 2023: Top 7 Bollywood Dahi Handi Songs

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Chandi Ki Daal Par from Hello Brother is fun song which is sung by Salman Khan and Alka Yagnik.
Maiyya Yashoda from Hum Saath - Saath Hain is sung by Alka Yagnik, Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Krishnamurthy.
Govinda Aale Re from Bluff Master, released in 1991, is sung by Amit Kumar, Sadhana Sargam and Shabbir Kumar. It still continues to be one of the most popular Dahi Handi songs.
Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re from Khuddar is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. The song stars Amitabh Bachchan and Praveen Babi.
Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan shows different shades of Krishna in the song.
Radhe Radhe from Dream Girl is sung by Meet Bros and Amit Gupta. The song stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Go Go Govinda from the film, Movie: OMG – Oh My God! stars Prabhudeva and Sonakshi Sinha flaunting their perfect dance moves.