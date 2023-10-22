Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif Stun In Ethnic Outfits At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in pink-purple saree from Manish Malhotra and added a gajra to her hair.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif chose to wear a floral outfit as she was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday.
The National Award actress Kriti Sanon looked pretty in pink saree from Masaba Gupta.
Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning as she wore a golden anarkali suit.
Sonakshi Sinha wore a bright red ethnic wear to the airport.
Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal also accompanied her in a yellow kurta.
Shilpa Shetty was spotted by the paparazzi in a red saree as she made her way to the airport.