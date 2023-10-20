Janhvi Kapoor Goes Risque In Figure-Hugging Brown Halter Gown At OTT India Fest: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2023

Setting new fashion goals with every appearance of her's, Janhvi Kapoor went bold and risque at the recent OTT India Fest awards

Instagram: Janhvi Kapoor

The Bawaal actress opted for a Norma Kamali creation for the evening

Instagram: Janhvi Kapoor

With minimal accessories, the actress went for bold eyes and a nude lip, accompanied with metallic nails

Instagram: Janhvi Kapoor

We love how her look makes her a good combination of Audrey Hepburn and Angelina Jolie

Instagram: Janhvi Kapoor

The actress joined her Bawaal crew as the film was in for a few wins at the OTT India Fest

The film was awarded the Best Original Film on OTT

Besides that, Varun Dhawan also picked up the Best Actor award for his role as Ajju in the film

Thanks For Reading!

Israeli Ambassador Expresses Concern Over 'Bawaal' Movie's Trivialisation of Holocaust
Find out More