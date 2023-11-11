Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Classic Bollywood Beauty Vibes In Deep Purple Saree: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
Giving away the quintessential Bollywood beauty vibes, actor Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her curves in a gorgeous deep purple saree
Instagram: Janhvi Kapoor
Created by Arpita Mehta, the saree belongs to the designer's range of solid coloured collection
Choosing for loose, wavy tresses, Janhvi did her own make-up, opting for a nude lip paired with brown smoky eyes. She surely did it well
The classic 'come hither' look in her eyes belongs to a vintage 90s Bollywood film
Janhvi took to her Instagram to share how particularly porud she was of her look, since she did her own make-up
Do not miss the maroon-painted nails, which amp her look further
The actress attended the Diwali bash hosted by filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra
She was later seen leaving the premises with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya
