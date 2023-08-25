Jai Bhim, The Great Indian Kitchen, Joji, Karnan: 10 South Films From 2021 That Were Overlooked At The National Film Awards 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
2021 was a year that saw South Indian films rule the roost, despite the pandemic. While entertaining many, some even made people more aware and informed about unspoken lives and journeys. While the rightful winners of the National Film Awards in 2023 are respected, here's taking a look at the films that unfortunately were not considered
The Great Indian Kitchen - Directed by Jeo Baby, this important film on how patriarchy dictates the life of docile women starred Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan
Joji - The Fahadh Faasil-starrer is a delicious Malayalam version of Shakespeare's Macbeth based in Kerala during COVID
Karnan - The Dhanush-starrer is about a man who revolts against the injustice doled out to his villagers. He fights for their equal rights
The Disciple - This excellent Marathi film is about a classical music student questioning their credentials and their ability
Aarkkariyam - This Parvathy Thiruvothu film is about a couple who have to confront harsh realities during the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic
Malik - Another significant performance by Fahadh Faasil, the story traces a common man's quest for power and the weight that it carries
Sarpatta Parambarai - The Arya-starrer which is directed by Pa Ranjith explores how the culture of boxing in a town influences its residents' lifestyle and politics
Doctor - Speaking of wholesome entertainment, this rib-tickling comedy starring Sivakarthikeyan remains his most understated film
Jai Bhim - A bold and audacious attempt by Suriya as an actor and producer, the film is based on true events from the 90s where a lawyer stands up for the injustice doled out to the marginalised
Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana - Starring Raj Shetty and Rishab Shetty, this Kannada film isn't spoken about much unlike a KGF or Kantara, but please do place it on your watch lists. This film is a gangster drama inspired from episodes seeped in Indian mythology
Thanks For Reading!