Jacqueline Fernandez Shows How To Nail Brown Co-Ord Set

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 26, 2023
On November 26, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle and shared new photos in a brown co-ord set.
Photo Via Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez often shows that she can pul out any outfit effortlessly.
Jacqueline Fernandez added several brown hearts as captions on her Instagram and she shared the photos.
Jacqueline Fernandez's brown co-ord set was sourced from the luxury clothing brand Rowen Rose.
Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a chunky pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings.
Jacqueline Fernandez's co-ord set also featured a matching blazer.
The co-ord set featured a brown bralette with white straps and a long bodycon maxi skirt that showed her curves.
Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin in 2009 with Riteish Deshmukh.
On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has Welcome To The Jungle and Fatteh in her pipeline.
