Hot Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Toned Abs In Black Sports Bra

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday as she dropped stunning new pictures on her social media handle

Jacqueline made her fans skip a beat as she posed in a black sports bra and jeans

She flaunted her sculpted figure in the new photoshoot

She can be seen showing off her toned abs while posing for the camera

She did not pen a caption with the post as her pictures did all the talking

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded her comments section with compliments

She completed her look with loose hair, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lipstick

Jacqueline will be next seen in Sonu Sood's 'Fateh'

Thanks For Reading!

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Host Grand Premiere Of Their New Amazon Prime Video Film: SEE...
Find out More