Hot Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Toned Abs In Black Sports Bra

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 19, 2023
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday as she dropped stunning new pictures on her social media handle
Jacqueline made her fans skip a beat as she posed in a black sports bra and jeans
She flaunted her sculpted figure in the new photoshoot
She can be seen showing off her toned abs while posing for the camera
She did not pen a caption with the post as her pictures did all the talking
As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded her comments section with compliments
She completed her look with loose hair, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lipstick
Jacqueline will be next seen in Sonu Sood's 'Fateh'
Thanks For Reading!