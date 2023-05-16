Ishita Dutta's adorable pictures from her baby shower ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta is expecting her first child with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth

Ishita and Vatsal took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony

Actress Kajol was also present at the function on May 14

Along with the pictures, Ishita wrote, "Love Laughter Gratitude Happiness Blessings.. This day was everything we could have asked for… Thanku for all ur wishes and love"

Ishita's sister Tanushree Dutta and other family members were also present at the function

The actress cute a huge cake and in the pictures, she is also seen performing some rituals

Ishita looked stunning in a baby pink saree

In March 2023, Ishita and Vatsal officially announced pregnancy

The celebrity couple is all set to embrace parenthood soon

Thanks For Reading!

Mouni Roy turns up the heat with sexy pics from Italy
Find out More