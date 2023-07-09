Isha Ambani, Husband Anand Piramal Enjoy Dinner Date In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023

Isha Ambani, business tycoon and the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, stepped out for a dinner date with her husband Anand Piramal on Saturday night

The couple was seen exiting one of the poshest restaurants in the city

Isha looked beautiful in a floral gown

Anand, on the other hand, kept it simple in a basic black t-shirt

Isha and Anand tied the knot in one of the grandest wedding ceremonies the country has witnessed in December 2018

The wedding was a star-studded affair with the entire B-Town coming down to wish the newlyweds

Isha and Anand are now proud parents to twins, Krishna and Aadiya

Thanks For Reading!

Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi Have Lunch With Mumbai's Dabbawalas
Find out More