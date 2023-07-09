Isha Ambani, Husband Anand Piramal Enjoy Dinner Date In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
Isha Ambani, business tycoon and the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, stepped out for a dinner date with her husband Anand Piramal on Saturday night
The couple was seen exiting one of the poshest restaurants in the city
Isha looked beautiful in a floral gown
Anand, on the other hand, kept it simple in a basic black t-shirt
Isha and Anand tied the knot in one of the grandest wedding ceremonies the country has witnessed in December 2018
The wedding was a star-studded affair with the entire B-Town coming down to wish the newlyweds
Isha and Anand are now proud parents to twins, Krishna and Aadiya
Thanks For Reading!