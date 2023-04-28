Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: From Piku to Hindi Medium, memorable films of the actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023
It's been three years since Irrfan Khan, an actor par excellence, bid adieu to the world, leaving his fans heartbroken
Let's take a look at the top 10 performances of the internationally acclaimed actor on his third death anniversary on April 29
The Lunchbox portrays the sheer quality of Irrfan's acting prowess. He plays an introverted loner who falls in love with the lady who makes her lunch
In Talvar, Irrfan played the role of a CBI officer investigating a high profile murder case
Paan Singh Tomar is the biography of a dacoit who once represented India in the Asian Games. The nuances of the characters picked up by Irrfan in the movie proves why he is considered one of the best actors ever
Irrfan's oozing class gained worldwide recognition through Life of Pi. His portrayal of Piscine Patel is surreal
Probably the first movie which made everyone notice the sheer class of Irrfan is Haasil. His embodiment of a goon madly chasing a girl is amazing
D-day is another critically acclaimed film that had a stellar cast. Irrfan's portrayal of Wali Khan in the movie is nothing short of brilliant
Irrfan's performance in the film Life In A Metro is short but impactful
Angrezi Medium is Irrfan's last big release which made everyone shed a few tears. It is an emotional tale of a father and a daughter
Irrfan played a businessman who tries to get his daughter in a good school by hook or crook in Hindi Medium
In Piku, Irrfan played the character of Rana Chaudhary. The irritability of a driver constantly halted by a nagging client is portrayed effortlessly by the actor
