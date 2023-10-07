Inside Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi's Pre-Wedding Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi hosted their pre-wedding celebrations in Hyderabad.
Photo Via Instagram
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will reportedly tie the knot on November 1 in Italy.
Photo Via Instagram
Varun Tej shared the photos from his pre-wedding celebrations and wrote, "La familiar!!! Thanks for the wonderful night!"
Photo Via Instagram
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met on the sets of their film Mister, which was released in 2016.
Photo Via Instagram
Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Surekha Vani, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela and Vaishnav Tej were also present.
Photo Via Instagram
The couple got engaged on June 9 and Varun Tej captioned the photos, "Found my Lav!."
Photo Via Instagram