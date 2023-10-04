Inside Soha Ali Khan's 45th Birthday Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023

Kunal Kemmu gave a sweet kiss to his wife Soha Ali Khan on his birthday.

Soha Ali Khan did not skip her workout on her birthday and this photo is a proof of it!

Dressed in denim-on-denim outfit, birthday girl cut her delicious cake.

Soha Ali Khan's birthday lunch was graced by Shikha Talsania, Angad Bedi and her closed ones.

Kunal Kemmu was seen making a special meal on the occasion of his ladylove's birthday.

Soha Ali Khan captioned the photos, "“What’s your best discovery?” asked the mole. “That I’m enough as I am “, said the boy. #matchesstruckinthedark."

Soha Ali Khan also shared a childhood photo of herself.

Lovebirds Soha Ali Khanand Kunal Kemmu posed for a happy picture.

Inaaya Kemmu twinned in blue with her mom Soha Ali Khan.

