Inside Shahid Kapoor, Mira's Daughter Misha's Lion Guard-Themed Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha turned seven on August 26
Several inside pictures from her lion guard themed birthday bash have surfaced on social media
The pictures of the beautifully-decorated birthday venue were shared on Instagram by the party organisers
They also shared a picture of the huge and colourful jungle themed three-tier cake, which had Misha's name written on it
Misha's world was transformed into an African savannah filled with adventure, laughter, and a whole lot of roarsome fun
Misha's birthday party had engaging activities, like bounce houses, photobooths and different types of animal exploration games
The bash also had balloon art, face painting, cotton candy stall and other fun activities for kids
On her birthday, Mira had penned a heartfelt note Instagram. “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine," her note read
Mira added, "Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha"
