Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s Glamorous Birthday Celebration (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
Actress Rakul Preet Singh marked her 33rd birthday this past Tuesday. She has gained prominence in the worlds of both Hindi and South Indian cinema, thanks to her numerous roles in Telugu and Tamil movies.
On this noteworthy occasion, the star of 'Spyder' was inundated with heartfelt wishes from numerous fans and prominent personalities.
In a more private but nevertheless stylish celebration, Rakul chose to host an intimate gathering with her closest friends, among whom was her partner, Jackky Bhagnani.
Rakul was elegantly attired in a silver metallic shirt paired with a denim skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram she wrote, “Glam to snooze! Had the best bdayyyy with the best tribe ❤️ thankyouuuuu my peeps for making it so special. A big Thankyouuuu to each one of you for sending such lovely wishes !! #forever16”
On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the films 'Chhatriwali', 'Boo', and 'I Love You'.
She is set to star in the upcoming Tamil sci-fi film 'Ayalaan' and the Kamal Haasan-starrer-vigilante-action film 'Indian 2'.