Inside PICS: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan's After-Party Looks From Jio World Plaza Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a stunning golden co-ord set from Manish Malhotra at Jio World Plaza's launch in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani twinned in black outfits at the event.
Bhumi Pednekar wore an off-shoulder outfit from SADEK MAJED for Jio World Plaza's launch.
Tamannaah Bhatia wore an all-white outfit, Sobhita Dulipala wore a saree for the event.
The Kapoor sisters: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor looked stunning as ever at the launch event in Mumbai.
Khushi Kapoor wore a little black dress for Jio World Plaza Launch event in Mumbai.
Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora twinned in black at the event.
Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in a latex black bodycon dress.
Janhvi Kapoor stole the show in a shimmery off-shoulder gown for the after-party of Jio World Plaza.
Shanaya Kapoor wore a black dress from the luxury brand Valentino for the event.
Malaika Arora wore a sheer black dress from the brand ALAÏA.