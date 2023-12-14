Inside Manish Malhotra's Lavish Dubai Store: From Pristine White Interiors To Crystal Chandeliers

By: Sachin T | December 14, 2023

Ace Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra has now gone global with his couture with his first flagship store in Dubai

The store is located at the Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall amongst top global luxury brands

Spread across 5000 sq ft, the outlet is a palatial ivory store, with the best collections of the designer on display

The store presents couture featuring the timeless chikankari of Mijwan to the artisanal and intricate threadwork of Kashmir

Lehengas, sarees and sherwanis adorned with delicate zardosi work and Manish's signature sequins are also presented at the store in full glory

The store has also his High Jewellery line on display, presenting India on the global map in the most beautiful way

Besides, a section of the store has been dedicated to Manish Malhotra's home decor designs

The entire store is adorned with huge crystal chandeliers and bright lights, giving the customer a royal feel as soon as they enter

