Inside Manish Malhotra's Lavish Dubai Store: From Pristine White Interiors To Crystal Chandeliers

By: Sachin T | December 14, 2023
Ace Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra has now gone global with his couture with his first flagship store in Dubai
The store is located at the Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall amongst top global luxury brands
Spread across 5000 sq ft, the outlet is a palatial ivory store, with the best collections of the designer on display
The store presents couture featuring the timeless chikankari of Mijwan to the artisanal and intricate threadwork of Kashmir
Lehengas, sarees and sherwanis adorned with delicate zardosi work and Manish's signature sequins are also presented at the store in full glory
The store has also his High Jewellery line on display, presenting India on the global map in the most beautiful way
Besides, a section of the store has been dedicated to Manish Malhotra's home decor designs
The entire store is adorned with huge crystal chandeliers and bright lights, giving the customer a royal feel as soon as they enter
