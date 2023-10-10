Inside Karisma Kapoor's Visit To Taj Mahal in Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Karisma Kapoor recently visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, Delhi.
Photo Via Instagram
Karisma Kapoor wore an all-white outfit for her visit to Taj Mahal.
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos, Karisma Kapoor captioned it, "Timeless Beauty.. the Taj Mahal. Still as mesmerising as ever."
Photo Via Instagram
Karisma Kapoor recently walked the ramp in a stunning black saree.
Photo Via Instagram
Karisma Kapoor was featured in the web series Mentalhood in 2020.
Photo Via Instagram
Karisma Kapoor completed her look with a bold red lip and added a black sunglasses.
Photo Via Instagram
On the work front, Karisma Kapoor will soon be seen in Murder Mubarak and Abhinay Deo’s Brown.
Photo Via Instagram