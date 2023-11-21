Inside Edge's Tanuj Virwani Kisses Tanya Jacob As He Announces Engagement

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023
On November 20, Tanuj Virwani took to his social media handle to annouce his engagement with Tanya Jacob.
Sharing the dreamy photos, the actor wrote, "It’s neither the Journey that matters most nor is it the the Destination. It is the Company. Cannot wait to spend the rest of my Life with you @tanyajacob1 Welcome to the Fam."
Tanuj Virwani is seen dressed in a blue checkered suit; Tanya Jacob, on the other hand, wore a blush pink slip dress.
Tanuj Virwani is best known for his role of Vayu Raghavan in the series Inside Edge, which was released on Prime Videos.
Tanuj Virwani is the son of actress Rati Agnihotri and made his Bollywood debut with Luv U Soniyo.
Tanuj Virwani's fiancé Tanya Jacob is from Singapore and both of them have known each other for quite some time before starting to date.
Tanuj Virwani has also been a part of many series including Poison, Code M, Masaba Masaba, Tandoor and Cartel.
Tanuj Virwani was last seen in Jio Cinema's Bajao with rapper Raftaar, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar and Mahira Sharma among others.
Talking about the engagement, Tanuj said, "This is a very special day in my life. It's a beautiful feeling to be in a relationship with her. She brings calm, peace and happiness in my life, something that's of immense importance. We have known each other for quite some time and we mutually felt it was time to take the next big step in our relationship. With the blessings of elders and support of my friends, family, relatives and fans, I am now looking forward to beginning a new journey with her. Thanks for all the love. We are very grateful."