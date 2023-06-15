Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House: From Grand Dining Area To Refreshing Pool

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
The second season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to stream from June 17 on JioCinema
The makers of the reality streaming show have unveiled the house, its decor and the themes
The house has been designed by Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud Kumar. The theme of the 'strange house' takes centre stage due to its captivating design
Featuring recycled elements, plastic bottles have found an all new purpose as they seamlessly blend with the other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers
This creative decor features artistic sustainability and spirit of innovation
This is further showcased by the design of the entrance and the bedroom to its grand dining area
Innovation is further shown in the kitchen as it incorporates egg cartons on the walls, adding a touch of quirkiness to its unique shape, design and texture
Kitchen utensils are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilises springs and clip hangers, giving a twist to the space
The bedroom embraces the theme of psychedelia, creating a vibe that is both trippy and fun
The house will feature multiple lounge zones, including a lively black love area where housemates can arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to form words
In the bathroom area, toilet seats are placed on walls, complemented by mirrors, while loofas, brushes, and even repurposed garbage bins ingeniously transform into eccentric lighting fixtures
The garden area boasts not only a pool and a fully-equipped gym, but also a distinctive jail setup, adding an intriguing element to the overall experience
This house is nothing less than an art museum of recycled materials, where discarded items are given a new life and transformed into visually stunning pieces
The house is designed with the vision of creating something youthful and relevant in today's times
The designers have taken an unconventional approach to discover art in everyday things
