In Pics: Urfi Javed wears 'rib cage' top

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023

Just when you thought Urfi Javed has done it all, the actress came up with yet another quirky outfit at an event in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Urfi attended an award show in Mumbai on Sunday night wearing a 'rib cage top'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Yes, you read that right. The Bigg Boss OTT fame wore nothing but a purple makeshift rib cage as a top

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Urfi channeled her bold avatar on the red carpet and grabbed eyeballs

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She paired her rib cage top with beige pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She tied her hair back in a tight bun and also completed her look with bold ombre lips

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Urfi has time and again made a statement with her bold and bizarre outfits

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Her rib cage top sure got everyone talking and the actress carried her outfit with utmost style and confidence

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Urfi's fashion sense has also landed her trouble quite often

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress has been slammed many a times and she even has police complaints filed against her for her controversial sartorial choices

Photo by Varinder Chawla

