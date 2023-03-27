In Pics: Urfi Javed wears 'rib cage' top

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023
Just when you thought Urfi Javed has done it all, the actress came up with yet another quirky outfit at an event in the city
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Urfi attended an award show in Mumbai on Sunday night wearing a 'rib cage top'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Yes, you read that right. The Bigg Boss OTT fame wore nothing but a purple makeshift rib cage as a top
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Urfi channeled her bold avatar on the red carpet and grabbed eyeballs
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She paired her rib cage top with beige pants
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She tied her hair back in a tight bun and also completed her look with bold ombre lips
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Urfi has time and again made a statement with her bold and bizarre outfits
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Her rib cage top sure got everyone talking and the actress carried her outfit with utmost style and confidence
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Urfi's fashion sense has also landed her trouble quite often
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress has been slammed many a times and she even has police complaints filed against her for her controversial sartorial choices
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!