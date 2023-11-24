In Pics: PM Modi Attends Hema Malini’s Dance Drama At Braj Raj Utsav 2023 In Mathura

By: ANI | November 24, 2023
BJP MP Hema Malini from Mathura captivated onlookers with a dance play during the Braj Raj Utsav 2023 organised in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura to commemorate Saint Mirabai's 525th birth anniversary.
The veteran Bharatnatyam dancer, also a renowned actor, paid tribute to Mira Bai through a play depicting the late saint's life, featuring various dance performances.
In one of the dance performances, the veteran actor wore a yellow and green lehenga. She also wore statement-heavy jewellery to complete her look.
In the last performance, Hema donned a white saree with a golden border. She also wore a garland. She was seen playing Ektaara the same way Mirabai used to play.
The occasion was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised India's reverence for 'Nari Shakti' and Mirabai's significant contributions to society.
During the event, PM Modi released a commemorative stamp and coin in honour of Sant Mirabai.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also graced the event held in Mathura.
