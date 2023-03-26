In Pics: Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf’s cute and cool look in green blazer

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023
Rohit Saraf, who is known for his character of Rishi Singh in Netflix's Mismatched, is adored by the female fans for his cute appearance
The actor recently shared a bunch of photos, where he could be seen striking some cools poses
He wore a green tee, paired it with blazer and a trouser of the same colour
Rohit looked Awwdorably cute as he posed, lying on a chair
The actor has worked in several films, TV Shows, web series, ads and music videos
He was last seen reprising his role of Rishi Singh Shekhawat in Mismatched S2
We also saw him in Hrithik Roshan's last film, Vikram Vedha
He is all set to appear in an upcoming movie, Ishq Vishq Rebound, expected to release this year
Thanks For Reading!