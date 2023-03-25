In Pics: Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Sharma papped in the city

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 25, 2023
Actress Soundarya Sharma, who appeared in Bigg Boss 16 was recently photographed in Mumbai's Andheri city
Varinder Chawla
She dazzled in her brown sleeveless top and printed pants
Varinder Chawla
Soundarya kept her hairs open, wore black sunglasses and carried a hand bag with her
Varinder Chawla
She was seen smiling as she posed for the photographs
Varinder Chawla
Her journey in Bigg Boss 16 was filled with ups and downs, but the actress stayed strong
Varinder Chawla
After Bigg Boss 16, she has some interesting projects lined up
Varinder Chawla
She has reportedly bagged a song in Sajid Khan's film
Varinder Chawla
Soundarya was also approached for Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. However, she chose to reject it.
Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!