In Photos: Shivangi Joshi's Kashi Diaries

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 18, 2024
Shivangi Joshi along with her family recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple located in Varanasi.
The actress took to her Instagram handle today to share a few glimpses of her trip.
In a mustard yellow and white salwar kameez and a sandalwood tilak on her forehead, the actress looked stunning.
The actress visited the holy land of Kashi along with her mother and brother.
From the Jagganath Puri temple in Orrisa to the Kashi Vishwanath temple now, Shivangi has been on quite a few spiritual trips for the past few months.
The actress, who was last seen in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is also rumored to be in a relationship with her costar Kushal Tandon.
Shivangi rose to fame with her performance in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is even today remembered as Naira by the fans of the show.