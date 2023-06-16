Imtiaz Ali Birthday: From Jab We Met To Highway, A Look At His Best Films

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Imtiaz Ali, the much loved Bollywood director who is famous for his many romantic movies, turned 52 on June 16. Here are 10 of his best movies:
Jab We Met (2007) - The film has remained an all-time favourite of many with its beautiful plot, iconic dialogues and the best songs
IMDb
Laila Majnu (2018) was a modern twist to the legendary love story. Co-written by Imtiaz Ali, the film focused on social differences that comes between love
IMDb
Rockstar (2011) was another hit that has a huge fan following even today. With incredible music, Imtiaz was in his best form here
IMDb
Highway (2014), starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, was an interesting love story which talked about sensitive topics like sexual abuse
IMDb
Socha Na Tha (2005) - Starring Abhay Deol, Ayesha Takia and Apoorva Jha, the film marked the directorial debut of Imtiaz Ali
IMDb
Tamasha (2015) was another relatable movie that shed light on mental health. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles
IMDb
Love Aaj Kal (2020) was a series of two movies, with both speaking about love
IMDb
Ahista Ahista (2006) has another unique take on love. The stars are Abhay Deol, Soha Ali Khan and Shayan Munshi.
IMDb
Cocktail (2012) - Written by Imtiaz Ali, this film had a lasting impact on its audience with its take on friendship and love
IMDb
Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, has given us some really good songs
IMDb
Thanks For Reading!