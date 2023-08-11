IFFM Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2023
Top Honors at IFFM: Pathaan, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Darlings Sita Ramam & more shine. Check out the full winners list:
With utmost honour, Mrunal Thakur & Dulquer Salmaan's 'Sita Ramam' bagged the best film award.
Best Male Performer ws given to Mohit Agarwal from drama 'Agra'.
Actress Rani Mukerji was honoured withthe title of Best Performer - Female In a movie.
Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana & Siddhant Gupta's 'Jubilee' earned the title of 'Best Series' at IFFM.
Vijay Varma won 'Best Performance in a Series(Male)' award for for Dahaad.
Best Performance in a Series (Female) was given to Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire.
Best Documentary: To Kill A Tiger
Best Indie Film: Agra
People’s Choice Award: Pathaan
Equality in Cinema Award: Darlings
Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema: Kartik Aaryan
Diversity in Cinema Award: Mrunal Thakur
Disruptor Award: Bhumi Pednekar
Rainbow Stories Award: Onir for Pine Cone
Thanks For Reading!