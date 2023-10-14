Icons Only! Kamal Haasan, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah Attend Khamosh Special Screening In Mumbai 

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Bollywood celebs gathered today to celebrate Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 45 glorious years in the industry. Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox recently announced a special film festival to screen nine of his films in cinemas across the country to celebrate his cinema.
The evening marked the opening day with a special screening of his classic ‘Khamosh’ starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Soni Razdan.
The festival witnessed a star-studded turnout, with luminaries from the film industry gracing the event. Actor Kamal Haasan, who recently arrived in Mumbai was in attendance.
He was joined by Jackie Shroff, who as usual came with a potted plant which he gifted Kamal.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, known for his controversial statements also graced the occasion.
Veteran actor Soni Razdan arrived with her daughter Shaheen Bhatt.
Also present for the event was Vikrant Massey, lead of the film ‘12th Fail’ by Chopra, which is based on a true story and draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.