Hrithik Roshan Travels By Mumbai Metro To Beat The Heat & Traffic (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023

Hrithik Roshan took the Mumbai metro earlier today.

Hrithik Roshan captioned the photos, "Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet n kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me. The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for."

Hrithik Roshan took selfies with fans in the metro.

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, actress Saba Azad commented, "Love."

Hrithik Roshan revealed that to skip the Mumbai heat and traffic, he took the metro.

Hrithik Roshan is seen dressed in a navy blue T-shirt an blue denim jeans.

Hrithik Roshan also posed with a gang of ladies who were posing for a photo.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

