Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan & other celebs attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Mehendi

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's ex-husband and filmmaker, Madhu Mantena, is all set to tie the knot on June 11 in Mumbai
Madhu will tie the knot with Yoga Instructor-Writer Ira Trivedi
Several Bollywood celebrities attended their Mehendi ceremony on June 10. Take a look:
Hrithik Roshan arrived at the ceremony in traditional attire. He wore a burgundy Nehru coat over a white kurta pyjama
Aamir Khan was spotted in casual attire. He donned an olive green t-shirt paired with blue jeans and black shoes
Madhu was the producer of Aamir's action thriller film 'Ghajini' which was released in the year 2008
Actors RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa also arrived at the Mehendi ceremony in traditional outfits
Producer Nikhil Dwivedi arrived with his wife Gaurie Pandit and was seen posing for the paps
Despite a glaring age gap of 10 years, Madhu and Ira found each other at a time when the 48-year producer was not in the best phase of his life
Madhu and Ira's wedding will take place in Bandra, Mumbai