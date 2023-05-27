How K-pop group Blackswan shot their VM 'Karma' in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
K-pop girl group Blackswan recently made a comeback with their EP "That Karma" and its lead single, "Karma."
Photos from Instagram, YouTube & Twitter
The music video for "Karma" was filmed in India, making it the first of its kind in the K-pop industry.
Sriya Lenka, a 20-year-old singer and dancer from Odisha, India, joined Blackswan as one of the new members.
The music video was shot in various locations in and around Bhubaneshwar, the capital city of Odisha.
According to reports from Rolling Stone, the decision to shoot in India was driven by the desire to showcase the beauty of Odisha and promote Sriya's cultural background.
The team aimed to introduce lesser-known locations to international viewers, highlighting the rich heritage of Odisha.
Working with Indian crews and directors proved to be a smooth and pleasant experience for the team. The cooperation of the local community, including extras and dancers, was commendable, as no information or leaks occurred during the shoot.
Blackswan and their label, DR Music, expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha for their support and cooperation in making the music video a success
Thanks For Reading!