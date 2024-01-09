Hina Khan Shells Out Boss Lady Vibes In Royal Blue Oversized Pantsuit

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 09, 2024
Hina Khan, who is best known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently attended Navy Ball celebrations.
Photo Via Instagram
The actress has always impressed her fans with her chic and out-of-the-box style.
For the event, Hina Khan chose to wear a blue pantsuit from the fashion label Line Tribe.
Hina Khan's royal blue pantsuit is called Cobalt Alexis Pantsuit, according to the fashion page.
Hina Khan paired her outfit with a chunky gold necklace and wore golden heels to complete her look.
For makeup, Hina Khan opted for a subtle smokey eye look, defined eyebrows, rosy cheeks, and a nude glossy lip.
Hina Khan kept her hair open and opted for beachy waves to add volume.
Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "What Love is.."
