Highest grossing Malayalam movie '2018' to release on OTT even as it continues scoring in theatres

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Malayalam blockbuster of all time, '2018: Everyone is a Hero' is set for its OTT premiere on this date. Find out when
The film, which enters its 4th week, continues to get great responses in theatres across the world
It is the biggest hit in the history of Malayalam cinema earning more than ₹ 160 crore at the global box office
From Kerala alone, the film received ₹80 crores, while the rest of India and overseas collected $11 crores and $65 crores respectively. In a mere 22 days, the film grossed ₹150 crores
Jude Anthany Joseph is the director of this film which is based on the 2018 Kerala floods that wrecked havoc in the state leading to huge loss of lives and destruction of property
"Through this film, we aimed to commemorate the heroism and courage shown by every individual during the catastrophe." - Jude Anthany Joseph
"With the film now set to stream on SonyLIV from June 7, 2023 onwards, more and more people will get to witness our story and the extraordinary spirit of humanity that helped the state triumph," said Jude
The star cast includes, Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, Gauthami Nair and others