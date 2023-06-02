Here's how BLACKPINK’S Lisa has changed from her debut in 2016 to now in 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
BLACKPINK member Lisa has achieved remarkable success since her debut in 2016. She has garnered numerous local and international accolades, becoming the most followed K-Pop star on Instagram.
Lisa has also secured numerous endorsement deals, solidifying her status as a top celebrity.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea, Lisa revealed the most significant change she noticed in herself over the years.
Contrary to expectations, it was not her fame or lifestyle, but her facial features that stood out the most to her.
At 19, during the release of "BOOMBAYAH" and "WHISTLE," Lisa had a youthful appearance, but at 26, she has matured both internally and externally.
The size of her cheeks indicates this transformation, as she admits to losing some cheek fat.
Lisa is now the most-searched female K-pop idol on Google globally in the first half of 2023
Thanks For Reading!