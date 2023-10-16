Hema Malini Celebrates 75th Birthday In Mathura By Having Lunch With Sadhus & Sants (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini turned 75 on October 16.
She celebrated her birthday by having lunch with sadhus and sants in Mathura.
For those unversed, the BJP MP has been representing the Mathura constituency since 2014.
The evergreen star took to X/Twitter and wrote, "I had a birthday get-together in Mathura - lunch with the sadhus and sants of the many ashrams and temples there and received their blessings."
She can be seen wearing a bright yellow saree adorned with a mammoth garland around her neck.
The pictures show Hema receiving gifts and blessings from sages.
Hema was born in Tamil Nadu to a Brahmin family in 1948. She made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam' and went on to work in over 100 projects.
She has been given the title of Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ who went on to marry superstar Dharmendra.