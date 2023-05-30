Happy Birthday Sobhita Dhulipala: Revisiting the actor's 5 most stunning looks from Made in Heaven

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Barely four films old then, Sobhita Dhulipala starred as wedding planner Tara Khanna in the first season of the show 'Made In Heaven' and made everyone sit up and take notice of her. Besides her commendable acting chops, the 31-year old also stood out for her impeccable fashion. Here's looking at her best appearances from the show
This 431-88 by Sweta Kapur spray-painted saree had young girls and fashion enthusiasts wanting to replicate the look during the festive and wedding season
With much of her wardrobe styled by Raw Mango, Sobhita showed how being Indian is always the best deal
In another Raw Mango creation, this saree spells elegance
In this co-ord set by Raw Mango, Sobhita exudes royalty
This icy-blue Galang Gabaan saree is perfect for wedding and office wear
We certainly can't wait to see what does Sobhita have in store for us with the sequel of her much-loved show
Made in Heaven Season 2 is likely to release later in 2023
