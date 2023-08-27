Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: 5 Reasons Why The Power Star's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh Is The Most Anticipated Telugu Release For Fans

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Power Star Pawan Kalyan celebrates his birthday on September 2nd. The actor/politician is set to return to cinemas with the Harish Shankar-directorial Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh
Directed by Harish Shankar, here's looking at five reasons what makes Kalyan's film, one of the most anticipated Telugu film releases
The film is based against a college backdrop and Kalyan plays a lecturer
Due to the pandemic, ardent fans of the star have waited over two years for the film's release
The film marks the second collaboration of Kalyan with director Shankar. Earlier the duo worked together in Gabbar Singh in 2012, which was a certified blockbuster
The film was scheduled to release later in 2023 but due to a shift in date, the release has been pushed to 2024
The film is rumoured to be the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay
