Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The Jawan Actress And Where Can You Stream Them

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023
Jawan actress Nayanthara turns 39 on November 18, 2023
In her two-decade long career, the actress has starred in over 80 films across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages, rightfully earning the title of 'Lady Superstar'
For new-found fans post Jawan, we bring you the following five films of the actress and will also share, where can you stream them
Aramm - A Gopi Nair directorial, the film is about a district collector, who fights for the cause of her villagers and will always stand up for their rights against bureaucratic practices. The film is available on Sun NXT
Puthiya Niyamam - The film deals with the ordeals of a rape survivor. Watching Nayanthara's charcter survive rape and suicide for her to ultimately seek revenge, is what makes this AK Sajan thriller, worth watching. The film also stars Mammootty and Roshan Mathew. The film is available on Manorama MAX
Billa - Modeled on Amitabh Bachchan's Don, the film stars Ajith Kumar as the lead and sees Nayanthara play Sasha, a sultry, mysterious woman with her own agenda. The actress is a perfect blend of oomph and acting chops in this one. The film has been directed by Vishnu Varadhan of Shershaah fame and can be streamed on Eros Now
Maya - Playing a single mother in this Ashwin Saravanan horror-thriller, Nayanthara received immense appreciation for her role in the film. Despite critics panning the film, fans of the actress made the film, a massive hit. Maya is available on Amazon Prime Video
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan - Starring in her husband Vignesh Shivan's film alongside Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara plays a deaf woman, who avenges her father's death. The film is one of the actor's finest works, in her 20-year long filmography. The title is available for streaming on Sun NXT
