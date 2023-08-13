Happy Birthday Mohit Raina: 10 Throwback Pictures From The Actor's Early Years That Affirm His Eternal Charm

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
One of Indian television's most charming actors, Mohit Raina turns 41 on Aug 14. Here's taking a look at the best pictures from his formative years that prove he's eternally good looking
Who's that adorable little boy?
With daddy dearest
During a patriotic celebration in his school days
That's very jubilant smile
During his first screen test when he came to Mumbai to become an actor
He looks exactly like a young common man from Kashmir
During a family function
Could be a music video from the 90s
Is it us or does he look like Gautam Rode here?
Wow, has he ever aged?
