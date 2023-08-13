Happy Birthday Mohit Raina: 10 Throwback Pictures From The Actor's Early Years That Affirm His Eternal Charm

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023

One of Indian television's most charming actors, Mohit Raina turns 41 on Aug 14. Here's taking a look at the best pictures from his formative years that prove he's eternally good looking

Instagram: Mohit Raina

Who's that adorable little boy?

Instagram: Mohit Raina

With daddy dearest

Instagram: Mohit Raina

During a patriotic celebration in his school days

Instagram: Mohit Raina

That's very jubilant smile

Instagram: Mohit Raina

During his first screen test when he came to Mumbai to become an actor

Instagram: Mohit Raina

He looks exactly like a young common man from Kashmir

Instagram: Mohit Raina

During a family function

Instagram: Mohit Raina

Could be a music video from the 90s

Instagram: Mohit Raina

Is it us or does he look like Gautam Rode here?

Instagram: Mohit Raina

Wow, has he ever aged?

Instagram: Mohit Raina

Thanks For Reading!

