Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: 10 Must-Watch Films By The Lady Superstar Of Malayalam Cinema

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
An ethereal combination of striking good looks, impeccable acting chops and commanding screen presence, Manju Warrier has ruled hearts of Malayalam cinema fans for almost three decades. As she turns a year older on September 10, here's looking at her most memorable performances which existing and new fans of Malayalam cinema would love to revisit
Ee Puzhayum Kadannu - 1996 - The film which fetched Manju the Kerala State Award, the romantic thriller features the actress as Anjali, who gets her elder sisters married with the help of her boyfriend
Kaliveedu - 1996 - One of Manju's striking feminist portrayals, the film advocates the right of a wife to claim her freedom from the shackles of a patriarchal set-up
Kaliyattam - 1997 - The official Malayalam adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello, Manju starred as Desdemona who infuses innocence and naivety as Thamara. Her performance spoke volumes about the character's pain and hurt
Aaram Thampuran - 1997 - This Shaji Kailas film had Manju play a strong-willed character as Unnimaya, who considers herself as an equal against the man, played by Mohanlal
Kanmadham - 1998 - A challenging performance by Manju that invited appreciation and criticism in equal measure, the actress managed to win hearts playing Bhanu, a conflicted woman
Pathram - 1999 - As an outspoken journalist, who stands up for the truth, Manju's steely portrayal as Devika Shekhar remains a fan favourite
Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu - 1999 - The performance that won Manju her only National Award till date, the TK Rajeev Kumar directorial sees the actress plays Bhadra who avenges the murder of her parents, against her ruthless landlord
How Old Are You? - 2014 - Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Manju's comeback film sees her character Nirupama Rajeev reclaim her life from the mundanity of her routine
Rani Padmini - 2015 - Director Aashiq Abu's very own Thelma and Louise adaptation, Rani Padmini sees Manju and Rima Kallingal team up as Padmini and Rani respectively, as they embark on a journey of self-discovery during a road trip to Manali
Asuran - 2019 - Her debut Tamil film saw her team up with the winning duo of Dhanush and filmmaker Vetrimaaran. She played a Dalit woman Pachaiyamal, who alongwith her husband stand up to the atrocities of caste-based oppression
