Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam: 11 Landmark Tamil Films by the maverick filmmaker

Nayagan - 1987 - The movie that established the winning duo of Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, 'Nayagan' was listed in the Best 100 Movies of all-time list by TIME Magazine. Blending fact and fiction with inspiration taken from 'The Godfather' and the life of Varadarajan Mudaliar, the film, during its time, ran for more than a 150 days at the box-office and emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year